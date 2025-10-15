Australian Wine Tasting & Barbeque Buffet at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya.

This Saturday, 18 October, enjoy an evening of Australian wines with live music at Thai Garden Resort.

Try different wines at our tasting corner and spend the night with our Barbeque Buffet and a relaxed.

Saturday, October 18th, 2025.

Starts at 6:00 PM.

Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya.

Only 599 THB (drinks not included)

Reserve your table: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations Tel. 038 370 614 | 084 324 1098 www.thaigarden.com

Thai Garden Resort – A serene escape in the heart of Pattaya. Set within 25,000 sqm of lush tropical gardens, our 4-star retreat offers refined comfort, exceptional amenities, and effortless relaxation. Book your stay today.



































