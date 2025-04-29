Jameson’s Irish Pub in Pattaya Weekly Menu 295 Baht Only!

PATTAYA, Thailand – If you are looking for a good night out in Pattaya, look no further than Jameson’s. It is undeniably a great place to hang out for locals, expats, and Thais. The visitor and holidaymaker will find a warm welcome here on their quest to find the camaraderie and friendship often missed in a new, foreign town and country.

JAMESON’S ANNOUNCES THEIR WEEKLY MENU FOR ONLY 295 BAHT!

Here are the choices:

Starters: Mixed Salad or Mushroom Soup

Mains: Pork Chops or Chicken Schnitzel

Dessert: Ice Cream or Brownie & Cream

Weekly special available ​Everyday

Open EVERYDAY 4 p.m.-11.30 p.m.





Jameson’s is the place to visit when you are looking for a great time, want to follow the latest sporting events, or want to relax and read a book or the recent local newspaper. The many different pub sections provide for any entertainment preference; may this be the library with its comfortable Chesterfields to sink into and de-stress from a hectic day or the sports ‘arena’ with its Big Screen TVs and sturdy tables to pound on should your favourite team miss a shot. We have two professional pool tables to show your mathematical accuracy while handling the long stick.





The long bar is ideal for getting your favourite drink, including Guinness, right from the draught, or the dining area is for you to cherish the mouth-watering, now famous Jameson’s food. Jameson’s has regular specials, or you can choose one of the fantastic meals from the full menu, which changes monthly. Every week on Sunday, delicious Roast dinners are available for those missing that traditional meal.

LOCATION: https://maps.app.goo.gl/xG1GmAfyZRxyQSuVA























