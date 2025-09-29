PM Anutin outlines economic relief, rule of law, and anti-corruption drive in policy statement

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered the government’s 30-minute policy statement to Parliament on Monday, prioritizing immediate economic relief, foundational growth, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

The minority government pledged to tackle urgent economic, security, and social threats while upholding the Nation, Religion, and Monarchy.



The central economic policy is the “Half-Half” (Khon La Khrueng) co-payment scheme to stimulate spending, alongside measures to lower the cost of living (energy, transport) and resolve household debt. The Cabinet plans to aggressively pursue free trade, expand new markets, and enhance tourist safety.

On security, Anutin vowed to seek a peaceful, diplomatically-driven resolution to the border dispute with Cambodia.





He also announced a hardline stance against social corruption, stating the government will not support the legalization of casinos or any form of gambling, with corrupt state officials facing severe action.

The government committed to honest administration and transparent fiscal management under the 2026 budget. (TNA)



































