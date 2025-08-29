(House for Sale) Private House – in East Pattaya

Just Reduced in price by 2 million Baht ! This charming private house is nestled in the North East of Pattaya, close to International Schools such as Regent’s School or Rugby School, accessible from the highway 36 which will make it an ideal residence for expat working in Laem Chabang or the different Industrial Estates. 10 minutes from Mabprachan Lake, the area has nice restaurants and is filled with family-friendly spots like Thai Wake Park Pattaya, Pattaya Sheep Farm, Pattaya Crocodile Farm and more. This unique home boasts 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, on a generous 1,600 sq m plot of land along with an 800 sq m driveway. Inside, discover 250 sq m of living area designed by an interior designer, featuring a European-style kitchen, a cozy dining area, a spacious living room, a storage room, and two big bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. There is a covered parking for two cars, a nice private swimming pool, and all embraced by trees and a spacious garden. You will for sure be struck by the beauty and the charme of this place! The house is available for rent and is for sale in company name and ready to move in!







Private House – 2 bed 3 bath in East Pattaya (PP10162) (17/07/2025)

Unique 2 Bedroom Pool Villa in East Pattaya

Close to Highway 7 & International School

2,400 sqm Land with 250 sqm House

Large Lawn & Landscaped Garden

Fully Furnished & Move-In Ready

Company Ownership

Sale Price: ฿13.9m / $426k / €363k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































