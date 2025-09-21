(HOUSE FOR RENT) Baan Balina 3 – 3 bed 3 bath in Huay Yai/Phoenix

Baan Balina 3 is nestled in the serene area of Huay Yai. This residential estate features single-story detached houses and offers easy access to Sukhumvit Road. Located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it’s just a 10-minute drive to Jomtien Beach, Phoenix Golf Course, and Ocean Marina. The village provides excellent communal facilities, including a clubhouse for community gatherings, a fitness center, a large swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and 24-hour security. This single-story pool villa features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, sits on a 500 sq. m. plot of land, and offers 200 sq. m. of living space. It comes fully furnished and includes a European-style kitchen, a dining area, a spacious living room, a storage room, covered parking, a private garden and a private swimming pool. This pool villa is available for rent and is ready to move in.







Baan Balina 3 – 3 bed 3 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix PP11446

3 Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent in Huay Yai

Baan Balina, Near EFIP

Well-Maintained & Comfortable

Large Outdoor Living Area

Fully Furnished

Long-Term Rental Only

Monthly Rental: ฿55k / $1,685 / €1,473

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































