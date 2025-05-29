(House for Sale) Royal Belleview Penthouse in Pratamnak

Royal Belleview Penthouse – 400/80 sq.m. – 4 bed – 5 bath in Pratamnak (PP11331) (06/04/25)

Royal Belleview Penthouse is perfectly situated on Pratumnak Hill, one of Pattaya’s most prestigious areas, just minutes from the serene shores of Cozy Beach. Surrounded by renowned restaurants, golf courses, stylish cafes, luxury hotels, and vibrant entertainment venues, it offers the ideal blend of convenience and exclusivity, and only 10 minutes drive from Pattaya City. Residents also enjoy access to facilities including a communal swimming pool and secure parking. This stunning 4-storey townhouse features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, set on an 80 sqm land plot with a generous 400 sqm of living space. Fully furnished and tastefully decorated, it includes a sleek European kitchen, dining area, and comfortable living space. Each floor boasts expansive balconies with serene pool views, with a washing machine on the ground floor and a covered parking space. This townhouse is sold under the company name and is ready to move in!

Sale Price: ฿8,750,000

