(CONDO FOR SALE) Baan Chai Name Pratumnak – in Pratamnak

Baan Chai Name Pratumnak is an exclusive beachfront condominium nestled on Pratumnak Soi 5, in one of Pattaya’s most prestigious neighborhoods. With only 14 spacious units—just two per floor—this boutique residence offers privacy, tranquility, and sweeping panoramic sea views from every apartment. Ideally located, it is surrounded by a full range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and cafes, all within walking distance. Residents can enjoy a range of facilities including a communal swimming pool, covered parking, CCTV, and 24-hour security. This exceptional apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a generous 175 sq.m of living space. Fully furnished and tastefully decorated, it includes a modern European kitchen with a washing machine, an open-plan dining and living area, and wraparound balconies offering breathtaking sea views. This apartment is available for both rent and sale in Foreign Name, and is ready to move in!







Baan Chai Name Pratumnak – 3 bed 3 bath in Pratamnak (PP11455) (14-06-2025)

3 Bedroom Beachfront Condo in Pratamnak

Steps from Yin Yom Beach

175 sqm Corner Unit with Balcony

Panoramic Sea Views

Fully Furnished Throughout

Foreign Ownership

Sale Price: ฿19.75m / $605k / €529k

