(CONDO FOR SALE) Sky Residences Pattaya – in Pratamnak

Sky Residence Pattaya is in a tranquil area on Soi Kasetsin Pratumnak. It takes a 2-minute drive to Cosy Beach and hotspots like The Sky Gallery, Lunar Beach House, The Oxygen, and much more, and a 10-minute drive to Dongtan Beach and the vibrant heart of Pattaya City. The facilities include a swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness centre, a covered garage, and 24-hour security. This unit, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, is on a high floor and offers 45.77 sq. m. of living space. It comes with a fully furnished and tasteful interior and offers a modern kitchen, a dining area, a living room, and a balcony with a stunning sea view. The owner gave special attention to the details and improved the unit with storage, and nice lightening effects and managed to combine comfort with design. This unit is for sale in a foreign name and ready to move in!







Sky Residences Pattaya – 1 bed 1 bath in Pratamnak (PP11421) (14-06-2025)

High Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Pratamnak

30th Floor Corner Unit

46 sqm Living Space with Balcony

Stunning Sea Views

Fully Furnished & Ready

Foreign Ownership

Sale Price: ฿3.95m / $121k / €106k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































