(Condo for Sale) Gardenia Pattaya – 4 bed 5 bath in Jomtien

Gardenia Condominium is a 7-storey freehold development renowned for its exceptional design and quality. Perfectly situated in the highly sought-after Jomtien area, it presents a rare investment opportunity in one of Pattaya’s most desirable neighborhoods. The surrounding area offers a wealth of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and local markets, while Pattaya City, Big C South Pattaya, and Jomtien Beach are all just a 10-minute drive away. Residents can enjoy the ideal balance of peaceful surroundings with easy access to vibrant city life and beachside leisure. Facilities at Gardenia include a large underground parking area, a swimming pool, and 24-hour security for peace of mind. This impressive 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom apartment offers a generous 259.05 sq.m. of living space. It comes fully furnished, featuring a modern European kitchen, a stylish dining area, a spacious living room, a laundry/washing area, and a large balcony overlooking the lush garden-perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The property is for sale under a foreign name and is ready to move in.







Gardenia Pattaya – 4 bed 5 bath in Jomtien PP11782 – (21/11/2025)

4 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Gardenia Pattaya

Central Jomtien Location

295 sqm Modern Space

Elegantly Furnished, Move-In Ready

Spacious Balcony with Garden View

Foreign Ownership

Sale Price

฿ 15.9 m / $ 491k / € 424k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































