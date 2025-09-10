(Condo for Rent) City Garden Tower – in South Pattaya

City Garden Tower is a luxury high-rise condominium in South Pattaya that redefines sophisticated urban living. Ideally located, it offers seamless access to both Pattaya and Jomtien, as well as nearby attractions, public transportation, shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Featuring a striking neo-modern design, City Garden Tower stands out as an architectural and engineering landmark on the skyline. Residents enjoy a full suite of premium amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna and steam room, library, coffee shop, restaurant, landscaped gardens, children’s playground, multi-level parking, and 24-hour security. This beautifully 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom corner unit, perched on the 21st floor, offers 76 sq.m of well-designed living space. The layout features a sleek European kitchen, a cozy dining area, and a comfortable living room that opens onto a spacious balcony, perfect for enjoying breathtaking sea and city views. This condo combines comfort, style, and an unbeatable high-rise perspective. This unit is available for rent and ready to move in.







City Garden Tower – 2 bed 2 bath in South Pattaya (PP11547) (17/07/2025)

21st Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in South Pattaya

Heart of Pattaya City

High-Rise Modern Living

76 sqm Corner Unit

Balcony with Sea Views

Long-Term Rental Only

Monthly Rental: ฿45k / $1,380 / €1,180

