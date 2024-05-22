Young athletes shine in AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship at Fitz Club Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The second edition of the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship provided an exhilarating weekend for over 120 young athletes and more than 300 spectators at the luxurious Fitz Club sports center, part of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Sponsored by AssetWise Public Company Limited, along with Yonex Technifibre and Dinosaur Kingdom, the event was a resounding success. Parents and children alike enjoyed quality time together, witnessing numerous thrilling matches.







Throughout the two-day event, kids and parents shared many memorable moments. Blessed with great weather, the tournament ran smoothly, with winners and runners-up receiving prizes and points to boost their national rankings. The event also provided opportunities for scholarships and sponsorships. Additionally, participants delighted in a live food station offering delicious signature dishes from award-winning chefs, free ice cream, fun activities for kids, and a tennis clinic with a professional coach prior to the tournament.

As one of the most anticipated junior tennis competitions in Thailand, the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship significantly impacts Pattaya’s sports scene. It offers young athletes a perfect platform to showcase their skills, instill the principles of discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition, and attract players from around the globe. The Royal Cliff, an award-winning family resort, continues to create events that enhance Pattaya’s image as a leading sports and family destination.

About Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, an elite sports center under the Royal Cliff banner, has been a preferred choice for renowned ATP players such as Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, and Denis Istomin. These players have previously conducted tennis camps at this facility. With tennis courts on par with those at the Australian Open, Fitz Club is a go-to for top-tier players aiming to acclimate themselves to grand slam tournament conditions. Besides tennis, the club boasts a rich history of hosting an array of sports events, encompassing both Junior and Senior Tennis contests, Squash championships, and Table Tennis duels.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub or send an email to [email protected].





































