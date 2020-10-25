Two in a row for Bill Copeland

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, Oct. 23

Emerald

Stableford

The Met bureau tells us that the rain has finished and the temperatures should cool off. Indeed, earlier this morning, it did feel just a little cooler. However, during our round of golf at Emerald Course, it did warm up again.







This is described as a challenging course cut into and through rainforest. It certainly is scenic and just a bit rural. The new ownership is putting in the work to bring the course up to standard. This won’t happen overnight, but some improvements are already noticeable.

The mostly narrow fairways are cut nicely, but the rough is deep and difficult where it is easy to lose a golf ball, forever, and there are plenty of trees to hide a ball as well.

The greens are being worked on and are varied. Some are completed and looking good, while others have varying amounts of sanding. All are quite slow. The course is drying out and carts were allowed on fairways, although the caddies were cautious and drove on the rough where they could.

We had a good roll-up of thirteen Links golfers plus two guests who did not take part in the comp.









Another Society was booked ahead of us, but they had gone early and the starter gave us the word to go when ready. So, our first group, a three ball, teed off 15 minutes before the 11.00 am schedule and made good time until they caught the group in front. However, exactly four hours was acceptable.

Bill Copeland is having a run of form playing in Links comps and in his social group. After taking out the win two days earlier, he continued on his way with a nicely rounded 36 points.







Bill didn’t have it all his own way, however, as George Mueller, playing in the same group, also had 36 points, but not enough on the back nine to beat Bill.

Tommy Marshall played with a couple of his Thai friends, plus Dave McKey, where he put in his usual consistent game to score 35 points and grab third spot.

Winners at Emerald

1st Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 36 pts c/back

2nd Place – George Mueller (14) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Tommy Marshall (5) – 35 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Banjo Bannister – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 17 pts

There have been a number of recent reports about this course, some say it is in terrific condition, others say not. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There are two things for sure, and that is that it is a challenge and it is very scenic.











