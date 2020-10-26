Driver of racing pickup killed after slamming into big-rig in Pattaya

A pickup-truck driver racing a friend down Sukhumvit Road died when he rear-ended an 18-wheeler outside Pattaya.

Teerawut Kedbut, 31, died in the driver’s seat of his Mitsubishi Triton outside the entrance of Tungkard Temple Oct. 24. Also trapped in the vehicle and suffering serious injuries was 17-year-old passenger Sarawut Butin.

Police said the pickup’s speedometer was stuck at 140 kilometers an hour.

Teerawut’s friend in the other vehicle said the three had been out to eat and decided to race each other on Sukhumvit. Teerawut slammed on the brakes when he saw the big-rig, but couldn’t stop in time. The skid marks measured 200 meters long.

Truck driver Cha Sawadwong, 51, said he saw the two men racing and was helpless to avoid being hit.











