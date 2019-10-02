Tough conditions at PAGS monthly

Clear skies with a light breeze greeted the September New Nordic PAGS tournament participants at Treasure Hill. The day’s field of 84 players, which included 9 ladies, was testament to the popularity and value this course represents. Disappointingly the course was not in its normal pristine state, with recently sanded greens, and with some recent rain the course was still damp, offering up the dreaded mud ball on occasions.

Testament to the conditions and difficulty of the course, nobody scored 40 points or above, with the ladies struggling to come to grips on the day. The day’s best of 32 points being recorded by winner Wiyada Stafford (H/cap 25) and runner up Prasong O’Connor, beaten on a countback.

C flight (22+) provided the day’s best scores, with winner Todd Fox (32) edging Paul Dobbs (36) on a countback 19/18 after both recorded fine 39 point totals. Those 2 players were 5 points clear of 3rd place-getter John Duffy (25) who managed 34 points.

Paul Durkan (8) got the chocolates in the A Flight for handicaps 0–14, to go with his Long Drive on #18. The minor placings required a countback, with Tommy Marshall (8) edging Jari Laakonen, after both signed for 35 points. Both Tommy and Jari also got amongst the technical prizes, Tommy on #s 1 and 8, with Jari on #13.

The B Flight (15–21) was another hotly contested division for the minor placings. Stefan Hoge (19) was the clear winner with 35 points, while Kerod Rothman (18) got the best of Per Lovgren (21) 16/14, after both finished with 33 points.

Richard Fearby (0) won the Low Gross with a solid, if unspectacular 77, to go with his Long Drive on #18.

A few honorable mentions go to JP Saarenpaa and Brad Jordison who each picked up the maximum 2 technical prizes.