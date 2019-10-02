PM stresses government’s startup business support

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has stressed the government’s startup business promotion campaign and its support, in strengthening the grassroots economy to handle change, as well as ordering the Ministry of Transport to tackle traffic pollution issues by promoting the Euro 6 engine standard.

Prior to the Cabinet’s meeting today, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Suvit Maesincee, accompanied ministerial executives to meet with Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to present startup business achievements and innovations developed at the Northern Science Park, including biodegradable plant-nursery bags, hydroponic vegetable cultivation, boneless fermented fish, tie-dye textiles, portable drip coffee makers, and fertilizers maker using of air and plasma technology.

The Prime Minister said the government sees the importance on startup businesses, using technologies and funds to support grassroots economy, a shift from previous economic stimulation methods, while at the same time the government is honored to be promoting BCG Economies, as well as the effectiveness of projects.

Addressing air pollution, the Prime Minister said the quantity of PM 2.5 airborne particulate matter has started to decrease, and that the Ministry of Transport is working to reduce black exhaust smoke from vehicles, and realizing the Euro 6 emission standard in the next few years, which is a long-term plan to reduce air pollution, requiring changes in many sectors of the country,.

The Prime Minister has laid stress on the development of human resources to meet market demand, and to reduce bullying and attacks on social media to prevent conflicts. He also elaborated on his recent speech regarding Google usage, denying the misunderstanding in which he is alleged to have condemned the general public for not using the search tool enough, but instead stressed how to use it properly to find in-depth information leading to learning.