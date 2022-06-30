Thailand beats South Korea at FIVB Volleyball League in Bulgaria

Thailand has begun the third and final week of the preliminary round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League with a victory over South Korea.

The Thai team on Wednesday (June 29) defeated its opponents with scores of 25-11, 25-22, and 25-17. The team is scheduled to later face the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy.







Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul stated his team had a solid game plan against the Koreans and was able to execute a variety of winning strategies.

The eight players who were infected with Covid-19 in the second week have also returned to the team’s roster. The team is now led by Pornpun Guedpard, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram, and Ajcharaporn Kongyuet.



According to Danai, Thatdao Nuekjang, who sustained an injury in the opening week, will likely miss the remainder of the season.

In their first week of competition in Turkey, Thailand defeated Bulgaria, China, and Serbia, but fell to Belgium. In their second week in the Philippines, they defeated Canada but lost to Poland, Japan, and the United States.

The event’s top seven teams, as well as the host, Turkey, will advance to the finals next month. (NNT)

































