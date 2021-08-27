Thai wheelchair fencer ‘Saysunee Jana’ wins a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised Thai wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut congratulated Ms. Saysunee for collecting the first bronze for Thailand’s Paralympic squad in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.







Ms. Saysunee defeated China’s Zhou Jinging in the women’s epee individual category. She had built up good reputation for Thailand because she had won two epee gold medals in Paralympics in Athens and London in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

The prime minister also extended his moral support to all Thai athletes in the Paralympic Games and hoped they would do their best and enjoy competitions without any concern about results because they had practiced hard for the happiness of Thai people, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)

































