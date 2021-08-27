Thailand plans to inoculate 4 million students aged 12–18 with Pfizer vaccine before schools reopen

Thailand’s Education Ministry intends to inoculate more than 4 million students aged 12–18 with the Pfizer vaccine next month.

Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan told a House meeting on Thursday that the ministry will roll out 3 million Pfizer vaccine doses, arriving in September, for students aged 12–18 across the country. The ministry is seeking more doses to cover the more than 4 million students.







She said the vaccinations are projected to be completed a month before schools reopen, adding that over 600,000, of the 900,000 teachers nationwide, have been vaccinated.

The Deputy Education Minister was addressing concerns, aired by an opposition party MP on social media, about poor education quality and the need for the acceleration of learning in schools. (NNT)



























