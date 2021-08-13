Thai Stars show links prowess in opening round at Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

12th August 2021- Jasmine Suwannapura is the leading Thai player in the field after a first round of 67 placed her two shots behind leader Michele Thomson and in tied second place with Yuka Saso and Anne Van Dam. The two time LPGA winner fired a total of eight birdies to leave her at five under par.







Suwannapura, who came runner up in the 2020 AIG Women’s Open was delighted with her opening round at Dumbarnie Links. “I’m happy to be back here in Scotland. A lot of good memories here, and a couple people said, ‘Oh, Jasmine always play well here.’ I don’t want to expect anything, just have fun here. Like I said we got lucky with no wind this morning and being able to score 5-under, it’s totally a good day for me.”



Atthaya Thitikul, currently 1st on the LET money list, the Race to Costa del Sol, finished four under par and is thrilled to be among the eleven Thai golfers in the field this week. “It makes you feel comfortable, and we’re walking on the course and seeing a lot of Thai people and Thai sponsors, it’s amazing. It’s so nice that they are here.”







Former world no 1 Ariya Jutanugarn closed a round of three under par to finish tied 15th along with her Olympic teammate Patty Tavatanakit. The former Women’s Scottish Open champion commented on her relationship with Tavatanakit, “We hang out together, we practice together, and we talk all the time. She’s really interesting. I feel like she’s really cool. Her determination, she practice so hard, but at the same time so social. I feel like she’s going to be the best role model for young Thai kids.”









World No.13 Patty Tavatanakit shared her thoughts on the weather conditions: “The wind is a big factor out here. I feel like if it’s calm, it’s a different course. But, I mean, it was windy, and we had side winds, like left-to-right, right-to-left. Like we can’t really just go directly at the flag. And I feel like that’s why the scores were kind of low this morning. When you chip you don’t have to think about it’s into the wind, it’s downwind. Or even putting too. Wind is a really big factor out here, and I feel like that’s why it separates the morning and the afternoon.”

Symetra Tour card holder, Prima Thammaraks is one of three Thai players invited by Trust Golf as part of their aim to create more playing opportunities for rising Thai golfers. Thammaraks explained, “I was really surprised when I heard that our sponsor, Trust Golf, is going to be the main sponsor for this event. But I’m really excited. I think it’s a great opportunity. We don’t get this kind of wind and these kind of course conditions in Thailand. So it’s a great opportunity for the girls.”























