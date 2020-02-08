Ishikawa on fire at Green Valley

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wed, Feb. 5 Green Valley Stableford

The Pattaya Links Golf Society revisited Green Valley on Wednesday, 5th February, to play a Stableford competition in two flights, divided at sixteen and under.





The golfers found a course in excellent condition and well marshalled to allow a prompt start.

Fairways are still green and giving some “run”, bunkers are well tended, caddies are diligent and the greens splendidly paced. The course was set for good scoring for golfers on top of their game.

With the cut at sixteen the two flights saw some excellent performances with canny Scot Bill Buchanan taking the A flight with a fine 40 point score. In second place was John Harrison on 37 points, just heading off Russell Exley with 36 points, Stuart Kidd completed the rankings with 35 points, in fourth place.

In the second flight Len Jones returned 33 points for fourth spot, two adrift of Tony Browne in third with 35 points. Another fine round from Tip Briney gave him second, this time with 37 points, but the flight, and Green Jacket, was won by Japanese golfer Masao Ishikawa with a blistering 42 points.

Near pins went to Russell Exley, Mike Ehlert, Huw Phillips and Bill Buchanan in the top flight whilst Tony Browne, Masao Ishikawa, Richard Pope and Len Jones took the envelopes in the B flight.

Consolation best nines went to Lee Rodman (20 points) on the front nine with Steve Moxey scoring 19 points on the back nine.

Mr Phil decided against awarding any of the Booby prizes as all golfers had behaved impeccably. Will the standard continue on our next round at Pattavia? Up to you!

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Billy Buchanan (14) – 40 pts

2nd Place – John Harrison (15) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Russell Exley (11) – 36 pts

4th Place – Stuart Kidd (15) – 35 pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – Masao Ishikawa (17) – 42 pts

2nd Place – Tip Briney (24) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Tony Browne (17) – 35 pts c/back

4th Place – Len Jones (29) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Lee Rodman 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Steve Moxey 19 pts