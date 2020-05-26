Thailand Emergency Decree extended until June 30

By Pattaya Mail
0
466
The cabinet approved the proposal to extend the state of emergency until June 30. Shortening of nighttime curfew will be discussed by a special committee tomorrow.

The Thai Cabinet extended the Emergency Decree for another month while shortening of the nighttime curfew will be discussed by a special committee tomorrow.



Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet approved the proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the state of emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) until the end of June.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat.

Meanwhile, National Security Council secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said a meeting of the committee on easing Covid-19 restrictions which he chairs will tomorrow discuss relaxing more restrictions and shortening the night curfew time from 11 pm – 4 am to midnight – 4 am or 11 pm – 3 am.

The details will be revealed tomorrow after the meeting at 1.30 pm and the proposal will be forwarded to the CCSA for consideration on May 29. (TNA)


SHARE
Previous articleStraeten’s day out in Pattaya
Pattaya Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR