Thailand Emergency Decree extended until June 30

The Thai Cabinet extended the Emergency Decree for another month while shortening of the nighttime curfew will be discussed by a special committee tomorrow.







Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet approved the proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the state of emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) until the end of June.

Meanwhile, National Security Council secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said a meeting of the committee on easing Covid-19 restrictions which he chairs will tomorrow discuss relaxing more restrictions and shortening the night curfew time from 11 pm – 4 am to midnight – 4 am or 11 pm – 3 am.

The details will be revealed tomorrow after the meeting at 1.30 pm and the proposal will be forwarded to the CCSA for consideration on May 29. (TNA)





