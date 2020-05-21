Stan Rees wins line honours at Bangpra, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday 20th May Bangpra Stableford

We played Bangpra for a pleasant change today. It has been many moons since any of us have played here and what a spectacular course it is. The course was in magic condition, the greens being not quite as fast as they used to be but no complaints from anybody.







Our tee time was 9.10 but when we went down to the starters box he just came up and said you can go when you like, so we were away at 8.45. We just flowed along for the first nine, but then we hit the wall and it slowed to a crawl from then on. The course was backed up so it was hit the ball and wait and wait.

Anyway, nobody died as Chalky John used to say. It was a good day out for all and at least you could have a beer.

It is not too often anyone takes this course apart and today was no different. We had a count back between three golfers, all on 38 points, with Andrew Woodall taking third spot, Barry Lewis second, and Stan Rees with line honours.

There was 1 two coming from Stan Rees.

Next Wednesday is the Haven Consultants monthly medal at Green Valley. Contrary to the information going around, the Billabong will play some other courses to accommodate golfers who are not members of Green Valley, but Green Valley will always be played at the usual Wednesday tee time.











