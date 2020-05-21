Pattaya and the East warned of heavy rains, severe conditions

Weather Warning

Tropical Depression AMPHAN over Bangladesh

No. 13 Time Issued May 21, 2020

At 10.00 a.m. today (21 May 2020) Tropical Cyclone Storm “AMPHAN” was downgraded to the Tropical Depression over Bangladesh at 1.00 p.m. today (21 May 2020). This storm is moving north-north east, expected to weaken and dissipated.







The rather strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. Heavy rains will be forecast in some parts of Thailand. People in the North and the East should beware of severe conditions.

The moderates wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea. From Phuket passing north, with the wave height about 2 meters and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats continue keeping ashore for 1 day.

Affected areas from heavy rain are as followings:

21 May 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang and Tak.

East: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South West: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi.

This final advisory is in effect on 21 May 2020, at 11.00 a.m.





(Signed) Gp.Capt. SomsakKhaosuwan

(SomsakKhaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and the Eastern Part

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-30 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Scattered thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1- 2 meters in thundershowers areas. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.











