Sandy receives his Super Car GT3 Championship trophy

28 Nov 2019 – The 2019 Champions of the Thailand Super Series were awarded their well-deserved prizes at The Night of Champions Event hosted at Impact Speed Park, Impact Muangthongthani.

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik collected his first Thailand Super Series GT3 Category Trophy after finishing 4 rounds with 2 wins, 3 pole positions, 4 podiums, the winner of the world class street circuit of Thailand, Bangsasen Street Circuit, and the overall Champion of the year in Super Car GT3 which celebrates one of its most successful seasons to date.

Sandy said, “I am honoured to pick up this trophy for the first time. What an incredible year it has been, thank you to B-Quik Racing team and all my incredible sponsors in giving me this opportunity. We will work hard to come back even stronger next year, with a hunger to win like it’s our first one!”

