Day laborer arrested for sexual assault in Sattahip

A day laborer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the daughter of his Sattahip employer.

A drunken Nattapol Sopapang, 34, was captured sleeping in the house next to the victim’s Soi Wat Thepprasit home Nov. 27. Police said he confessed to the assault.

The victim told police she was lying down watching television alone when Nattapol, hired by her father as a laborer, asked permission to come in and join her. But he quickly ignored the TV and locked the door before sexually assaulting her, she said.

The woman said she pushed him off her and ran for help. The drunk Lampang native went back to his quarters and tried to sleep it off.