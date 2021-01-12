Roger Emery takes 1st on beautiful Pattaya day for golf

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 11th January

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

What a day for golf, beautiful sunshine and a bit of high cloud and a nice breeze blowing just perfect. With three teams playing it was a leisurely round of about 4 hours.

It’s not every day you see a 5 pointer on your card. Tim Knight managed to do that on the hardest hole on the Ocean loop where he had a birdy with two shots. Two solid golf shots and a 25 foot putt put the icing on the cake.







The course was in great condition with fast greens which seemed to get faster as we progressed in our rounds.

The scoring was pretty good also, with half the team scoring 30 plus and the rest in the high 20s.

Tim Knight took 3rd spot with 35 points. Gerard Lambert took 2nd spot with 36 points and Roger Emery took 1st with a fine 39 points.















