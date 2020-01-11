Registration closing soon for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 National Qualifiers

(Bangkok, 9 January 2020) – All eligible professional and amateur female golfers in Thailand are invited to compete in the qualifying round of the prestigious Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 National Qualifiers, which will be held from 21-22 January 2020 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya, Old Course.

The National Qualifiers offers the unique opportunity for Thai women golfers to pursue their dreams and also gives them a chance to compete among the top 70 female golfers in the world at the renowned Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 from February 20-23, 2020 with a total prize purse on offer of $1.6 million.

Interested parties can download the entry form online from the Honda LPGA Thailand website under the National Qualifiers tab and submit the application by 18 January 2020. Amateur golfers are required to have a Handicap USGA 2.0 or less as of 1 December 2019.

Sanctioned by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), and held annually since 2006 at the enviable destination of the beautiful Siam Country Club Pattaya, the Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 continues to promote the aspirational vision of ‘Dream Big’, a concept developed to inspire golfers of all ages.

