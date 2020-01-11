Agencies organize activities for Children’s Day

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will give children an opportunity to visit the office of the Bangkok Governor, Pol. Gen. AswinKwanmuang, on Children’s Day this Saturday, while the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation is organizing a science fair for children who are interested in science.

Some 500 school students in Bangkok will have a chance to sit in the Bangkok Governor’s chair and participate in environmental friendly activities, games and lucky draws. They will also learn how to create a Quick Response (QR) code and watch magic shows. The Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will also perform proper fire extinguisher and snake catching demonstrations.

The BMA will organize activities on the theme “Litter-Free Children’s Day in four areas, including Bangkok Children’s Discovery Museum, Wachirabenchathat Park, the Thai Japanese Bangkok Youth Center and the 72nd Anniversary Stadium. On this occasion, scholarships will be granted to students with outstanding academic achievements. Young people can take part in activities to promote environmental conservation and explore a playground with a Ferris wheel, a wind house and carousels along with free food and beverages throughout the day.

For children interested in science, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation is organizing the Science Avenue for three days. Children can take part in a variety of scientific experiments as well as activities and games to promote environmental conservation and win countless prizes. The fair is expected to attract some 30,000 visitors. Its theme is “Young Scientists for Green Earth”. The event features exhibitions on the Bio-Economy, Circular Economy and Green Economy (BCG) model, environmental innovations and advances in the food, energy and medical industries. The fair also features products inspired by local wisdom and activities to promote the use of reusable bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

This year, the Science Avenue focuses on encouraging the younger generation to apply the BCG model and help reduce global warming. Visitors who bring their own food containers or reusable glasses to the event will receive prizes. The Science Avenue is taking place at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation until Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.