Peter Bygballe wins with or without clubs

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg
Monday 18th November Bangpakong Stableford
A select band of golfers headed up the 7 to Bangpakong on a hot and humid day. The group was bolstered by a few players who normally play at Tropical Golf, a warm welcome to them. Two of our group headed home on a high with Tony Leece winning the B flight with 36 points and Dave Addison coming third with 31 points. A special mention for Dave as he only played 15 holes due to a hornet sting.
The A flight scores were a bit better with Peter Bygballe winning with a fine 41 points.
A flight 0-18
1st Peter Bygballe (18) 41 pts
2nd Andre Van Dyk (14) 40 pts
3rd Rob Brown (7) 37 pts
B flight
1st Tony Leece (20) 36 pts
2nd Karen Brown (28) 31 pts (17 B/9)
3rd Dave Addison (20) 31 pts (14 B/9)
Thursday 21st November Greenwood B&C Stableford
On arrival at Greenwood it appeared that we had one more golfer than we had sets of clubs. Peter Bygballe, after helping others load their clubs on to the bus, forgot to load his own. After a double check and a few scratched heads he headed off to the pro shop to hire a replacement set.
Peter has been on form lately so it was thought that the others may have a chance, given he was playing with unfamiliar clubs. The B & C nines at Greenwood had little defence against Peter and his hired clubs – he shot a great 40 points, winning by two shots from Ronnie Ratte.
1st Peter Bygballe (18) 40 pts
2nd Ronnie Ratte (22) 38 pts
3rd Ulf Larsson (15) 36 pts
4th Steen Habersaat (27) 34 pts (18 B/9)
5th Jan Lovgreen (26) 34 pts (17 B/9)