Peter Bygballe wins with or without clubs

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg

Monday 18th November Bangpakong Stableford

A select band of golfers headed up the 7 to Bangpakong on a hot and humid day. The group was bolstered by a few players who normally play at Tropical Golf, a warm welcome to them. Two of our group headed home on a high with Tony Leece winning the B flight with 36 points and Dave Addison coming third with 31 points. A special mention for Dave as he only played 15 holes due to a hornet sting.

The A flight scores were a bit better with Peter Bygballe winning with a fine 41 points.

A flight 0-18

1st Peter Bygballe (18) 41 pts

2nd Andre Van Dyk (14) 40 pts

3rd Rob Brown (7) 37 pts

B flight

1st Tony Leece (20) 36 pts

2nd Karen Brown (28) 31 pts (17 B/9)

3rd Dave Addison (20) 31 pts (14 B/9)

Thursday 21st November Greenwood B&C Stableford

On arrival at Greenwood it appeared that we had one more golfer than we had sets of clubs. Peter Bygballe, after helping others load their clubs on to the bus, forgot to load his own. After a double check and a few scratched heads he headed off to the pro shop to hire a replacement set.

Peter has been on form lately so it was thought that the others may have a chance, given he was playing with unfamiliar clubs. The B & C nines at Greenwood had little defence against Peter and his hired clubs – he shot a great 40 points, winning by two shots from Ronnie Ratte.

1st Peter Bygballe (18) 40 pts

2nd Ronnie Ratte (22) 38 pts

3rd Ulf Larsson (15) 36 pts

4th Steen Habersaat (27) 34 pts (18 B/9)

5th Jan Lovgreen (26) 34 pts (17 B/9)