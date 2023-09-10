PCC cricketers swap their bats for golf clubs to raise funds

On 2 Sep 2023 the Pattaya CC golfers, their friends, some newbies and players from the Our Golf Gang (OGG), ventured onto the Kwan 9-hole golf course in order to raise funds for the PCC net facility.







The event had been organised by Trevor Moolman and Reds Liddel, with assistance from Clive Rogerson, Crunch Christie, and Simon Philbrook, and support in the form of raffle prizes from the Outback Bar and Paddy’s Bar both at Mabprachan Lake. The 35 players were organized into 4-ball matches with two rounds on the 9-hole course with nearest the pin competitions at the 2nd, 5th and 8th holes and a Challenge the Pro across the water at the 7th. The Pro was Jamie Sturley who won most, but not all of the challenges.

The event started with a putt-off on the 9th hole which was won by Andy Rich from OGG and the runner up was Martin Woodall. Thereafter, the players shot-gunned to their starting tees and began to tackle the notoriously difficult course, aided by several beers. Most of the pins are 80 to 200 yards in length, but it was narrow with plenty of trees and bunkers, so players had to be on their metal. The winners of the day were a team of the most experienced players with respectable handicaps of 10 or so, namely Simon Philbrook, Gavin Perfect, John and Mike, who finished 14 under with 2 eagles and 10 birdies. The runners up were a combination team of PCC and OGG players, Bob, Animal, Scoie and Woody, who finished with 11 under having hit 2 eagles and 7 birdies. Third was another OGG team of Robyn, John G, Ron and Andy with 10 under, all from birdies. Nearest the pin winners were Bryan Bowman on the 2nd, Wan on the 5th and Gavin Perfect on the 8th.

After the two rounds there was lunch at the clubhouse, a prize giving, a raffle and a vote of thanks for the assistance provided by Kwan Golf and the organisers. Finally, there was a fines session for punishing mischievous behaviour on the course and the usual things like air-shots, holes-in-one, being very tall or very short, dying one’s hair and wearing outrageous clothes etc. It was a day of challenging golf, and great fun amongst wonderful company. It is hoped that the event will be repeated next year.

























