Pattaya enforces stringent regulations and fares for Koh Larn speedboat trips

Pattaya, Thailand – In a bid to boost tourism and address long-standing issues among speedboat tour operators, a meeting convened on September 8 at Pattaya City Hall, chaired by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn. Representatives from the Pattaya police station and Banglamung district office together with a group of speedboat tour operators and relevant government authorities.







The meeting focused on the establishment of comprehensive regulations governing ticket sales and service delivery for speedboat tours that embark from South Pattaya to Koh Larn Island. During the extensive discussions, industry operators and government agencies collaborated to craft precise guidelines that encompassed ticket sales protocols, service quality standards, legal enforcement measures, and the creation of a consensus agreement encompassing operators, Pattaya City and related regulatory agencies.

One of the most significant resolutions to emanate from the meeting was the unanimous decision to prohibit all speedboat operators from aggressively soliciting tourists, be it at piers, their surroundings, or even outside the harbor. This stringent regulation was established with the aim of ensuring that tourists are not subjected to high-pressure sales tactics.







Additionally, the meeting outlined stringent rules regarding the sale of tickets for speedboat tours to Koh Larn Island. Tickets can only be sold within designated areas, with each operator limited to employing no more than five staff members for ticket sales. Furthermore, operators granted permission to set up ticket booths for Koh Larn speedboat tours must provide comprehensive information regarding their operations. This includes specific journey details, departure timings, routes, pricing structures, and the names of staff members involved. This information will be crucial for verification and identification purposes.

Beyond these fundamental measures, the meeting also addressed pricing standards for speedboat tours to Koh Larn Island. The agreed-upon prices are as follows:

1. From the Bali Hai Pier to the Thana Ban pier (main pier) on Koh Larn: 150 baht per person one way, and 300 baht per person for a round trip.

2. From the Bali Hai Pier to Had Ta Waen beach on Koh Larn: 200 baht per person one way, and 300 baht per person for a round trip.

3. For chartering boats with a capacity of 12 people and one engine: 2,800 baht (up from the previous rate of 2,500 baht).

4. For chartering boats with two engines: 4,500 baht.





The meeting also introduced a penalty system for operators found in violation of these regulations. First-time offenders will face a seven-day suspension of their speedboat tour operations and the prohibition of ticket sales at the pier. Second-time violators will have their operations suspended for 15 days, while third-time offenders will face a more extended one-month suspension. These stringent measures aim to ensure a fair and safe environment for tourists and promote the sustainability of Pattaya’s tourism industry.













