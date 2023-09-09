PM receives warm welcome in Nong Khai and Udon Thani

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin and his team meet vendors and citizens at the Walking Street in Udon Thani province. They traveled to meet locals at Green Rom Market, which sells safe agricultural products.

There, he spoke with farmers as they brought their produce to the market. After his visit to Udon Thani, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took a train with business representatives of Udon Thani to Natha Railway Station in Nong Khai province.







The prime minister spoke with entrepreneurs about the transportation of goods from Thailand to China, as well as border trade issues. The Prime Minister’s team made a stop to visit the Nakha cloth market in Udon Thani before returning to Bangkok.

The local fabrics are renowned for their beauty, quality and unique cultural identity. (NNT)

































