PCC breaks through with first win, vs RST Pythons

Pattaya-RST Indoor Cricket League Round 3– 9 Nov 2020

Round 3 of the Pattaya-Rugby School Thailand Indoor Cricket League was played at Rugby School Thailand, Banglamung. PCC achieved their first victory by retaining wickets and reducing the number of extras conceded. The result took them off the last rung of the League Table, now occupied by the RST Cobras.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

PCC lost the toss and were asked to bowl. Jainish opened against the pair of Guthrie Miller and David Cairncross. His tidy over with 3 dot balls was followed by Simon Weatherill’s superb over of 4 dots and Guthrie’s wicket, caught at mid-on by Bernie Lamprecht. Trevor Moolman finished off the pair’s final over by having Guthrie caught again, this time at mid-off by Simon. A poor start by the Pythons at 14 for 2 and PCC could see a glimmer of hope.

John Holland and John Gore took the crease for the next three overs and scored well whilst retaining their wickets. Luckily so, as Trevor dropped John Holland off an easy catch at mid-on. Bernie, Animal and Simon gave away few extras in a very even contest. John H scored 17 and John G scored 13. Pythons had recovered to 53 for 2 after 6 overs.









The final 3 overs were taken by John Mayall and Steve Dunn. Both scored steadily but Trevor had John LBW and Bernie bowled the last over. A No-ball and a wide added extras and required more balls to be bowled (must be 6 fair deliveries in the last over). 35 runs were added, 16 to John and 15, to bring the RST Pythons to 88 for 3 and a defendable score.

PCC’s innings opened with Luke Stokes and Trevor Moolman. Trevor fell victim to John H in the first over, bowled all ends up. Having swapped ends, Trevor then decided for a quick second run against Steve Dunn. A silly thing to do, as Trevor’s legs are not as quick as Steve’s arm and the inevitable occurred. Luke scored well with the aid of over-throws (7) and a 6 before he was bowled by John H. 29 added for the first 3 overs despite the loss of three wickets.

Simon Weatherill and Animal (nobody knows his surname) batted the middle 3 overs with some big shots from Simon who scored 28, mainly off Guthrie Miller who went for 23 in one over. Animal, not being a greyhound, was run out by Steve Dunn off his own bowling, but still added 12. PCC were 67 for 4 and had a reasonable lead of 15 runs.

Loading…

Jainish and Bernie took the last three overs and crucially retained their wickets whilst pushing the score along at a steady pace without risk. Very sensible batting and some good running. Pythons bowled tidily but could not prevent PCC scoring another 31 runs and amassing 98 for 4. A win to PCC by 10 runs.

Other matches on the night were Warriors v RST Cobras, Warriors won by 27 runs; and RST Vipers v Lords of the Beers (LOTB), which Vipers won by 12 runs. RST Vipers still lead the league table with 80 points, whilst PCC are now in 5th place with 39.











