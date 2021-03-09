Low scoring Pattaya heat at Phoenix Gold

PSC golf from Billabong

Monday, 8th March

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold and was it hot there for a while. The thinking was with this humidity it must rain on us but alas not to be; we just had to suffer. The course is in fantastic condition at the moment with lightning fast greens and the rough is not too tough.

It was a hard day at the office in the heat, so the scoring was reflected in that there were only 3 golfers that scored better than 30 points. The French connection came to the fore again, with Thiery Petrement scoring 32 points. His good mate the little General Gerard Lambert scored 34 to take second and El Presidente Tim Knight scored 35 to take top spot. There were no twos.















