Paul Davies and Maurice Paradis mark their return with top finishes at Mabprachan Golf Society

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society gathered at Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, November 5, for a relaxing morning on the course. It was a special day with the return of Paul Davies, who quickly showed he was back in top form. The group also welcomed Neale Savery for his first round with the society. Course conditions were favourable, setting up the group for an impressive scoring day.

Paul Davies took the lead with an impressive 42 Stableford points, securing first place. Close behind, Seamus O’Connor continued his strong streak, finishing as runner-up with 40 points. As we wrapped up, we narrowly avoided a downpour that quickly flooded Pattaya, adding a dramatic end to the day. Results: 1st Place: Paul Davies (31) – 42 points. 2nd Place: Seamus O’Connor (25) – 40 points. Near Pins: Dave Smith, Allan Cassin, Steve Sturley, Bob Edwards. Spoon: Mark Bromwich.









On Thursday, November 7, the group teed off at Mountain Shadow, giving a warm welcome back to Maurice Paradis, returning from Canada. It had been a few months since our last visit, and the members were pleasantly surprised by the course’s lush fairways and steady greens—though slightly on the slow side. The weather offered mild temperatures and overcast skies, creating ideal conditions.

Maurice Paradis marked his return with a win, scoring a solid 40 points. Following in second, Steve Sturley posted a respectable 36 points. Results: 1st Place: Maurice Paradis (17) – 40 points. 2nd Place: Steve Sturley (26) – 36 points. Near Pins: Bob Edwards, Neale Savery, Allan Cassin Spoon: Mark Bromwich.









































