Pattaya Sports Club President Tim Knight strikes Phoenix Gold

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 15th Feb.

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold on a cracker of a day for golf. Even though it is starting to get warmer you still get a beautiful breeze when playing the Ocean loop. The course was in fantastic condition although some of the fronts of the greens were a bit wet.







That didn’t stop the French connection from getting in the prizes once again. It is becoming a habit for these lads of late, but in saying that, the esteemed President of the PSC was heard to say, “I know every blade of grass on this course and usually come down to a 23 handicap but go up by the next Saturday because I can’t handle the other courses we play as well.”







So to today’s winners: coming in 3rd spot was Gerard Lambert with a fine 35 points. 2nd place went to his good friend Thiery Petrement with 36 points. The top spot went to El Presidente himself, Tim Knight, with a fine 38 points.

There was only one two coming from Captain Cripple.











