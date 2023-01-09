Pattaya Sports Club Mapbrachan Golf Society Weekly Report

Tuesday 3rd January 2023

Pleasant Valley Golf Course

1st Maurice Paradis (22) – 38 points

2nd Bob Edwards (10) – 35 points

We kicked off the new year at Pleasant Valley golf Course. It was a pleasant day with bright sunshine. It was a pity that there were only a handful of golfers in the inaugural game of the year.







The course was in good condition and the greens were ok. The island green was again too big a challenge for some of us.

Maurice Paradis was still in good form and won with 38 stableford points. Runner up was Bob Edwards with 35 points.

No near pins today.







Thursday, 5th January 2023

Khao Keow Golf Course

1st Mike Malott (39) 32 points

2nd Bob Edwards (10) 31 points

3rd Neil Harvey (18) 29 points

4th Allan Cassin (11) 29 points

On this outing, we played at the Khao Kheow Golf Course after a long absence, choosing the A&C Loop.







Overall the conditions were ideal and we had a nice game. Khao Keow proved again to be one of the better courses in the area. The course was perfect with true greens and well-maintained bunkers. We had a truly enjoyable day.



This week’s gathering of golfers was dubbed Canadian week. Mike Malott won with 32 points. He is Canadian and the winner of Tuesday’s game was also Canadian (or Quebecer?). Bob Edwards was runner up again with 31 points. Neil Harvey and Allan Cassin battled for the third spot, with Neil getting it because he was better on the count back.

The near pins were for Bob Edwards and John Feeney.























