Father turns pitbull owner in to police for daughter’s mauling

An East Pattaya father went to police to report that his daughter was mauled by two pitbulls even after the owner had coerced him to take 5,000 baht compensation.

Samart Pomthong, 36, apparently had a change of heart after taking the payoff from the owner of two pitbulls that attacked his 12-year-old daughter as the underaged girl drove a motorbike to a local store in Nongprue.







Samart said the owner of the dogs pulled the animals away during the mauling, then washed the wounds and tried to walk away. But witnesses held him back and told him in no uncertain terms that he had to take more responsibility for his uncontrolled dogs’ brutality and to take her to a hospital for treatment.







Samart said that after the vicious attack which inflicted ugly wounds on her legs, his daughter Apatcha is in a state of shock and remains very frightened of all dogs. The father said that the dogs’ owner thought he could buy his way out of taking responsibility by paying 5000 baht, but the financial compensation is not enough to heal her daughter’s wounds and more worrying is how she will cope with her traumatic experience.

He wants police to take legal action against the irresponsible dog owner. Police are investigating and summoned the dog owner for further questioning.

































