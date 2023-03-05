Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society: Sam Jeffrey conquers the day

Tuesday 28 February 2023

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Sam Jeffery (18) – 38 points

2nd Max Gordon Vroom (25) – 36 points

3rd Sam Gettinby (34) – 33 points







This week we only played one competition round, because we participated in the PSC tournament at Green Valley on Thursday. A successful day for a well-organized event at a perfect course.

Pattavia always imposes a challenge on the greens. This time it was no different as we had difficulties while putting. The course was in good condition and the weather was pleasant.







Sam Jeffery was the man of the day. He won with 38 stableford points. Max Vroom came in second with 36 stableford points and Sam Gettinby was in third place with 33 points.

The near pins were for Bob Edwards and Seamus Oconnor.



























