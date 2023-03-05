Wat Sutthawat Temple fair raises funds for coming year

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
114
Children gild an image of Lord Buddha with gold leaf.

Wat Sutthawat Temple in east Pattaya opened its annual temple fair to raise funds for the coming year.

Wittaya Kunplome, president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, lit a candle and led prayer to the Triple Gems to open the Luang Por Toh fair with Chief Abbot Phrarajasarn Sophon, Chonburi deputy dean of monks, leading religious chanting before a gaggle of politicians, bureaucrats and Buddhists.



The fair drew families and couples with its rides, folk dancing shows, “lucky eggs” drawing and food booths. The devout could also gild a Buddha sculpture with gold, donate or pay for robes for monks, purchase symbolic coffins and donate cash in other ways.

The fair runs nightly through March 19 from 5 p.m.


The traditional “ramwong” dance stage where you buy a ticket to dance a round with a female partner is very popular with the Thai men.


The old fashioned Ferris wheel has been part of a temple fair for over a century.

The devout take part in a ceremony to spare the life of cattle and repel bad luck from their lives.



Children feed piglets with milk to make merit.



6. One can fish for lucky eggs with numbers inside them and win prizes.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR