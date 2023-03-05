Wat Sutthawat Temple fair raises funds for coming year

Wat Sutthawat Temple in east Pattaya opened its annual temple fair to raise funds for the coming year.

Wittaya Kunplome, president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, lit a candle and led prayer to the Triple Gems to open the Luang Por Toh fair with Chief Abbot Phrarajasarn Sophon, Chonburi deputy dean of monks, leading religious chanting before a gaggle of politicians, bureaucrats and Buddhists.







The fair drew families and couples with its rides, folk dancing shows, “lucky eggs” drawing and food booths. The devout could also gild a Buddha sculpture with gold, donate or pay for robes for monks, purchase symbolic coffins and donate cash in other ways.

The fair runs nightly through March 19 from 5 p.m.











































