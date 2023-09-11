Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report Sept. 5-7

Tuesday 5th September 2023

Royal Lakeside Golf Course

1st Allan Cassin (12) – 37 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (36) – 34 points

On Tuesday we went to Royal Lakeside to use our Green Fee coupon. The course very kindly accepted our expired coupons.

It was a sunny day with a strong breeze, not too hot and the course was in excellent condition.

The course was long and not easy with the strong wind. Allan Cassin played consistently and won with 37 stableford points. Willem Lasonder was runner up with 34 points.

Only 2 near pins for John Pegrum and Max Vroom.







Thursday 7th September 2023

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Willem Lasonder (36) – 39 points

2nd Dave Smith (14) – 31 points

On Thursday as we were driving to Treasure Hill, we saw thick black clouds overhead and were dreading that we would be hit with a thunderstorm. But we were lucky, the clouds hung threateningly, but no rain fell. The temperature was nice and comfortable on that day. The course was in good condition with fast greens.

Willem Lasonder was today the most consistent and won with 39 stableford points. Dave Smith was runner up with 31 points.

The near pins were for Dave Smith and Allan Cassin.





















