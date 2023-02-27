Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report Feb. 21-23

Tuesday 21 February 2023

Plutaluang Golf Course

1st Neil Harvey (21) – 34 points

2nd Allan Cassin (15) – 32 points

3rd Bob Edwards (12) – 31 points

It was a nice day playing the South & East loop at Plutaluang. The course was in good condition, but there were some difficult plots on the fairways because of the drought. There were also too many repair patches on the greens, but all in all it was adequate enough to play on.







It was Neil Harvey’s day. He played very well and won with 37 stable ford points. Allan Cassin and Bob Edwards struggled for the runner up spot. Allan was the lucky one and made 32 points, beating Bob with just 1 point.

The near pins were to Neil Harvey, Allan Cassin and Bob Edwards.







Thursday, 23 February 2023

Pleasant Valley Golf Course

1st Bob Edwards (11) – 39 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (33) – 37 points

Meanwhile Pleasant Valley is our favorite golf course. With the PSC-voucher you have a good deal and we always get a very warm welcome.

The course was in reasonable condition, with some wet spots. Better start the sprinklers earlier to get a better condition. On some fairways the grass was too long. But all in all it was adequate enough to play on.







Bob Edwards was in good form and won with 39 stable ford points. Willem Lasonder followed well, but didn’t control his nerves on the 18th hole. He came in second with 37 stable ford points.

The near pins went to Bob Edwards, Willem Lasonder, Allan Cassin and Paddy Devereux.



























