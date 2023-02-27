Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf: Vale Doug Philpott

Monday, February 20

Greenwood Golf Course

1st Sean Murphy (19) 37 points

2nd Daryl Vernon (19) 35 points

3rd Les Cobban (12) 33 points

4th Paul Smith (5) 33 points

5th Keith Hemmings (26) 32 points

6th Dave Ashman (28) 31 points

Near pins Graham Davis, Sean Murphy, & Michael Brett







We begin this week’s report on a sad note with news of the untimely passing of Doug Philpott (Duckie) a long-standing member of the Bunker Boys community. Although never a golfer Doug was a friend to many and a loyal servant of the Bunker Boys in his capacity as webmaster for the society’s line activities. Doug took up his role as webmaster due to his association with Neil Carter a fellow Canadian and our host for some years at the M Club. Doug could always be seen with a fag in one hand and a red wine in the other, he enjoyed life to the full and all that this country has to offer. Doug was a regular visitor even after we changed our home more than once and was always a welcome visitor. We mourn his passing, may he rest in peace.

Back to Greenwood for the second time in a week, this time to play a stableford competition on the B & C nines. We were advised over the weekend that we were allocated only time for six groups. The course looked busy as we arrived but still no problem getting caddies which was a relief.







Despite all the trepidation, we were able to tee off ahead of schedule and finish in a respectable time. Today Sean Murphy was again the winner for the second time in a week with a score of thirty-seven points, people are asking if he has a leprechaun in his bag. Daryl Vernon took second place with thirty-five points in what can only be described as a very successful visit this holiday season. Continuing on his recent good form Les Cobban took third on countback from Paul Smith, both on thirty-three points. Keith Hemmings was fifth on countback from Dave Ashman on twenty-six points. Near pins went to Graham Davis, Sean Murphy, and Michael Brett.

On the way to the course, one group made a detour from Highway 331 thinking it was a shortcut to the course, it actually went all the way around the course and added about fifteen minutes to the trip, nevertheless, it was time well spent as they encountered some of the remarkable local industry in the vicinity of the course, in particular, Jimmy Carr enjoyed the educational tour of all the intensive chicken farms along the way, a sight to behold.







Wednesday, February 22

Green Valley Golf Club

1st Bil Richardson (17) 37 points

2nd Hubert Steifenhofer (20) 36 points

3rd Geoff Atwell (24) 35 points

4th Mark Hayward (19) 33 points

5th Derek Salmon (18) 32 points

6th Michael Brett (17) 32 points

Near pins Alan Sullivan, Derek Salmon & Niall Glover.

With a number of departures in recent days, we thought we had seen the last of the high season numbers, how wrong we were, today we had the biggest number for years with a field of thirty-eight. At Green Valley it was back to business as usual with a long queue for caddies, resulting in one of the latest finishes this year.

A slight wind blew all day but it was still very hot at times resulting in fatigue for walkers. Many of the caddies were on their second round of the day and those that were walking were particularly tired. The course management didn’t help to encourage greater use of carts with an eight hundred baht cart fee, even with a shared caddie and a cart the price was certainly no bargain and was easily rejected by most if not all.



Most people had a problem with the speed of the greens today, it was difficult to hit and stick, even putting was a real challenge to most. One who didn’t have a problem was the winner Bil Richardson who took first place with thirty-seven points. Fresh back from two weeks of motorcycling through Laos and looking very refreshed Hubert Steifenhofer took second place with thirty-six points. Geoff Atwell had another fine round taking third place with thirty-five points one ahead of Mark Hayward who took fourth. Derek Salmon took fifth on countback on thirty-two points from Michael Brett, the latter having a day to forget on the greens. In a remarkable coincidence, nobody took the near pin on the thirteenth just like the last time we played Green Valley, several hit the green but found themselves off the back. The other three near pins went to Alan Sullivan, Derek Salmon, and Niall Glover, not Kob for a change.







Friday, February 24

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Dave Galvin (24) 45 points

2nd Geoff Parker (20) 38 points

3rd Les Cobban (11) 38 points

4th Mike Smith (20) 36 points

5th Neil Griffin (27) 36 points

6th Sean Murphy (19) 36 points

Near pins Roger Tuohy, Paul Smith, Steve Evans, & Dave Cadwallader

A most unusual day of golf in many ways today at Pattavia where we had a customary if reluctant wait for caddies. The course was dry as a bone and those that are not enamored with the course were quickly reacquainted with the reasons why, bone-dry fairways without much grass, bare patched in many areas, greens that were ridiculously quick, and pin placements that defied logic given the slopes on the greens and their speed, blistering hot sun just added to the mix. One of the peculiarities of the day was the disparity in scoring with a crazy first-place score plus a host of good scores coupled with some of the lowest scores we have seen in a while,







Having scored a remarkable forty-five points on his previous visit last year at Silky Oak, Dave Galvin repeated the feat again today, in his words “it’s either twenty-five or forty-five”, with no in between, naturally being the generous soul that he is he rang the bell even with a full house of thirty-eight golfers, ouch!!!, cheap charlies take note. In a rare vein of good form, Geoff Parker took second place with thirty-eight points and looks set to take out the golfer of the month trophy after about three years of absence from that position, no doubt his handicap is due for a serious haircut as well as his hip pocket. Les Cobban continued with his recent good form taking third place on countback also on thirty-eight points. A bit of a dark horse Mike Smith always seems to sneak into the winner’s list as he did again today taking fourth place from Neil Griffin in fifth and Sean Murphy sixth on countback, all on thirty-six points. Near pins went to Roger Tuohy, Paul Smith, Steve Evans (particularly close), and once again Dave Cadwallader.







Noteworthy events were the return to golf of longstanding member Tony Robbins after a ten-month lay-off due to an ankle problem, seems like he hasn’t lost anything with a very respectable score after such a long layoff. Another peculiar day for Mark Hayward who despite a total of seven wipes still managed to amass twenty-seven points, in a case of what could have been. In a field of thirty-six, there were several scores in the very low numbers.

Due to the recent passing of Doug (Duckie) Philpott, our website will be a bit neglected until we find a new webmaster, we ask for a bit of tolerance until we can find a replacement, there are other sites where results can be found such as Pattaya Mail, Pattaya Sports Club or Facebook, we are working to fill the void left by Doug’s untimely passing.



























