Pattaya Sports Club Golf Championship 2022 raises funds for local charities

Thursday 7th April at Burapha Golf Resort saw day two of the Pattaya Sports Club Championship. I am pleased to say that the weather for our second day of the tournament was absolutely great. Pattaya Sports Club would like to thank all the 78 golfers and various bars and societies who participated in the event, without their participation it would not have happened, so a big thank you to all. There were some small administrative problems that when identified were quickly addressed, so apologies to anyone affected.



This was the conclusion of what was considered by many as a very enjoyable event. A very big thanks goes to the Management and staff from Burapha Golf Club and Resort who ensured that we all had a pleasant round of golf; they also assisted in the placement of the banners on the course on the previous day and allowed the consumption of the Singha sponsored drinks at the end of the round of golf.







As Golf Chairman, I would be amiss if I did not mention the members of the committee, Aiden Murray, Gerd Riedler, Kim Waddoup, Dick Braimbridge, Willem Lasonder, the PSC staff who are extra super at pulling all the necessary together to make the competition and the staff at the event who organized additional activities to make the days enjoyable and increase funds for PSC Charities. Thank you all!

It would also be amiss, if I did not state that the success of the competition was a result of the many sponsors who supported the event. My most sincere thanks to them all.





Our major sponsors Corestone Financial Management attended both days and participated not only by taking part in the Golf but also giving away golf balls at the start of each day. Also worthy of special mention are Dr. Weena Clinic is providing the special prize for Lady Champion and Bangkok Pattaya Hospital who in addition to providing a significant prize also put a medical team on the course complete with ambulance for both days, just in case! Thankfully they were not required. The 300 yards driving range provided bags for all who participate in the tournament and Decathlon Pattaya with their vouchers donation all the players.



The tournament presentation took place on the evening of the second day at the Billabong Bar & Restaurant, Mabprachan.

A good atmosphere with a buffet it ended the competition with once again our sponsor Corestone giving away Golf Shirts and a Golf Bag. There was also a Raffle with prizes from many of our sponsors being given out to lucky winners.







The sponsors who were as follows:

Fabulous 103FM

PS&LW

Bangpra Golf Club, Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao, Eastern Star Country Club & Resort, Green Tree Restaurant, Greenwood Golf Club. Pattana Golf Club, Pattaya Mail, Rayong Green Velley Country Club, Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa, St. Andrews 2000 Golf Course, Tawa Rawadee Resort – Prachinburi. Once again, thank you to all our sponsors.

Now to the Results:

Congratulations to all those winning prizes and happy to announce our Club Champions: Lady Champion with a combined Gross score of 164 was Rukid Chayaporn accompanied by the Men’s Champion with a very impressive total Gross of 158, Jonathan Pratt.







Flight Winners

Flight A (Low Gross)

1st Todd Givens (75)

2nd Tik Thanakiat (80)

Flight A (Low Net)

1st Ty Anderson (73)

2nd Dave Smith (74)

Flight B (Stableford)

1st Allan Duffy (41)

2nd Tom Gorey (40)

Flight C (Stableford)

1st Dick Brambridge (47)

2nd Gordon De Wynter (44)

Flight Lady /Senior (Stableford)

1st Makmul Aulaiwan (43)

2nd Boonchaey Dachthuyawat (36)





Technical Prizes – Khao Kheow

Near Pin

B8: Thanakiat Keawwapee A Flt

A3: Gerry Conway B Flt

Chaiyaporn Rukid L/S Flt

B3: Stephane Sintes C Flt

A1 2nd shot: Todd Givens A Flt

– Mike Loewin B Flt

A9 3rd shot: Robin Virant C Flt

– Jiraporn Givens L/S Flt

Long Drive

A7: Todd Givens A Flt

A4: Gordon De Wynter C Flt

B5: Jiraporn Givens L/S Flt

A final thanks to all from the Charities that your involvement contributes to through Pattaya Sports Club.

































