Thai politician ‘Prinn’ faces new charge of molesting woman in Chiang Mai

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi is facing a new charge, this time for indecency in Chiang Mai, further complicating an already tumultuous situation between the politician and scores of female victims.

According to Police Chief Pol Col Puwanat Duangdee, Prinn was informed of the criminal charge when he reported to the capital district police station.



Pol Col Puwanat said the alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, accused Prinn of molesting her indecently on March 5 of last year in Chiang Mai’s capital district, after the two met at a seminar where the politician was a guest speaker.

On April 16, the woman filed a complaint with Chiang Mai police, joining several other women with similar allegations. Prinn is now facing multiple charges of sexual harassment and assault.







Police officials said they intend to oppose any attempt by the politician to post bail given the severity of his crimes, which affect a large number of people.

On April 14, Prinn resigned from all his positions in the Democrat party, including his role as leader of the party’s economic team. The party has since named Deputy Secretary-General Issara Sereewatthanawut to fill the position left vacant by the embattled politician.

Several Democrat party executives have also resigned from their positions, citing moral conscience. (NNT)

































