Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report Sept. 26, 2022

Monday, September 26th

Bangphra

1st Niall Glover (13) 30 points

2nd Mike Smith (21) 25

Near pins Niall Glover & Gerry Cooney X 2

A very small group for the game at Burapha, recent experience where large groups of locals flooded the course after low fees kicked in, inserting themselves into the game wherever they could rather than start from the first tee put off many. As always the weather was a factor during monsoon season with the prospect of a wet round also deterring people, Pattaya has already enjoyed/endured three floods in the last two weeks.







Scores were the lowest for a long time with Niall Glover taking first place with only thirty points. Mike Smith made it into the winner’s circle for the second time taking second place with only twenty-five points. Three near pins were taken with one going to Niall Glover and two to Gerry Cooney.

We are expecting a lot of seasonal visitors to return shortly to swell numbers, we have a couple of away trips coming up, the first is a double-up with Royal Hills slated for two games followed by a long-awaited return to Kabin Buri. Early in the New Year, we undertake our annual pilgrimage to Soi Dao.







Wednesday, September 28th

Burapha, C & D, White tees

1st Paul Smith (3) 35 points

2nd Kob Glover (20) 33 points

3rd Jay Babin (21) 33 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Gerry Cooney, & Paul Smith

Once again inclement weather kept numbers down for today’s game at the popular Burapha Course where we played the C & D nines. It seems Thailand is

is in the grip of a serious monsoon season this year with Pattaya experiencing its fourth flood in three weeks, how we long for a bit of global warming when we might get to see the sun once in a while.

More often than not we play the A & B nines at Burapha but for a change, we played the C & D nines again. Scores were up markedly on Monday’s results with Paul Smith taking first place with thirty-five points. Kob Glover took second on countback from Jay Babin in third. All the near pins were taken with one each to Niall Glover & Gerry Cooney, as usual, Paul Smith got two







Friday, September 3th

Emerald

1st Dave Stockman (8) 37 points

2nd Paul Smith (3) 36 points

3rd Jay Mitchell (23) 35 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, Jay Mitchell, Paul Smith, & Niall Glover

With widespread monsoonal rain all over Thailand for over a week, it was remarkable that The Bunker Boys managed to complete three games this week. We are hoping for better weather in the coming weeks although not too optimistic about the prospect. When looking at the Dunhill Links Championship from Scotland we feel blessed we didn’t have to endure those conditions.





The Emerald course was pretty much as we have come to expect, best not to stray from the fairways as the rough is aptly named and very punishing. As expected the course played long due to the dampness and lack of run, nevertheless some decent scores were returned. Top of the heap was an infrequent visitor Dave Stockman who shot a very respectable thirty-seven points. As always Paul Smith was in the frame and took second with thirty-six points while the ever-improving Jay Mitchell took third with thirty-five points. Jay also bagged a near pin as did Geoff Parker, Niall Glover, and Paul Smith.

The race for the golfer of the month was won in a canter by Paul Smith who led from start to finish, his third for the year.



Any groups planning a trip to Kanchanaburi should factor in a game at the magnificent Suwan Course in Nakon Pathom either on the way up or back, an absolute gem of a course in perfect condition. Also in Kanchanaburi, the Nichigo Course has changed its name to Aritaya and is undergoing major renovations both to the course and clubhouse. The course is in magnificent condition apart from the bunkers which are not yet filled with sand and are played as “ground under repair”. The locker rooms are not yet finished either so no showers are available but people should not be deterred by those things as the course more than makes up for those drawbacks and at an all-in fee of nine hundred and fifty baht represents excellent value.

































