Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report Monday Sept. 5

Monday, September 5

Greenwood B & C, White tees, Medal.

1st Alex Sala (20) Net 69

2nd Robert Oldham (27) Net 71

3rd Gary Smith (10) Net 72

Near pins, Niall Glover, & Paul Smith X 3.







The medal round of the month was played at Greenwood on the B & C nines. This is one of the more forgiving courses on our roster, hence its choice as the venue for the only medal round of the month. Torrential overnight rain which caused flooding in Pattaya also affected the course which was quite damp.







Under the circumstances, scoring was very decent with visitor Ales Sala taking first place with a very tidy net sixty-nine points. Another visitor Robert Oldham found himself in the winner’s circle for the second game in a row taking second place with a net sixty-nine, while the ever-consistent Gary Smith took third place a stroke back. All the near pins were taken with Niall Glover winning one while dead-eye-dick Paul Smith took three.







Friday, September 9

Khao Kheow C & A.

1st Paul Smith (3) 37 points

2nd John Ryalls (15) 31 points

3rd Kob Glover (20) 31 points

Near pins John Ryalls, Jay Mitchell, Gerry Cooney, & Paul Smith.

After a week of horrendous weather where the Wednesday game was washed out before even leaving the bar, people were hopeful of getting in a game to finish off the week. The prospects didn’t look good as we drove to the course with heavy rain falling, however by the time we arrived it was fine again and eventually turned out to be a nice day with whispy white clouds on a blue background.





Understandably the course was very wet, plugged balls the order of the day, some plugged so deep it was difficult to find them. This had the effect of slowing down play markedly, consequently, it took about four hours and thirty minutes to complete the round. With it being quite a hot day and carts not allowed on the fairways there was a lot of walking to be done and there were a few tired bodies by the end of play.







Despite the difficult conditions Paul Smith put in a great showing with thirty-seven points to take first place, six ahead of second-placed John Ryalls who pushed Kob Glover into third place on countback. John also managed to take a near pin with the remaining three going to Jay Mitchell, Paul Smith, and Gerry Cooney.







In his last game of this tour, Raleigh Gosney went out in a blaze of glory with probably his worst game of this tour. Looks like the Monsoon season is well and truly upon us, so we can expect rain to be a major factor in golf over the coming months.

































