Inaugural event for New Lawn Bowls Organisation in Pattaya

On 20th August 2022 the newly created Universal Lawn Bowls Association held its first event at Paradise Lawn Bowls Club in Jomtien.

This new body was created to promote the sport of lawn bowls throughout the community as a whole. The long standing Thailand Lawn Bowls Association is the official body responsible for the National level development whereas ULBA will support that by developing the sport with those players not eligible for national representation.







The 18 teams which turned out for the inaugural event certainly was representative of that initiative with 7 teams of Expats, 2 teams of blind players, 6 teams of local Thai players, and 3 teams of young bowlers who travelled from Khao Yai to join the event.

Congratulations to the six teams which won through and collected prizes at the end of the day but for me the real story was the incredible display from the blind bowlers. Some were partially blind and others were completely blind but with the help of their guides giving them direction either by sound through hand-clapping, or by giving a line on the mat and the distance to the jack, they had no fear of competing with sighted bowlers and won a few games during the day. Incredibly inspirational to watch. Congratulations to them all.

A successful start for this fledgling organization and wish them well for the future.









































