Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report Monday, August 8

Pattavia Century Golf Club

1st Michael Brett (15) 36 points

2nd Kevin LeBar (15) 34 points

3rd Hubert Stiefenhofer (17) 33 points

Near pins Robby Watts X 2, & Michael Brett X 2.







Yet another day when the weather looked like playing a part in the game, grey skies and spitting rain for the first few holes gave way to more pleasant conditions, not quite blue skies but nonetheless fine for golf. The course was in decent condition despite so much rain lately, nevertheless, we played lift, clean, and place which helped a lot as mudballs were common.

A course that many find difficult proved to be the case again today with scoring modest. One newcomer remarked how quick the greens were, four putting a couple of holes, little did he know how fast they can be when dry, those with experience of the course were not caught out. Hubert Stiefenhofer had his clubs regripped over the weekend with fatter grips which proved a wise decision as he was much happier with his game and took third place from Niall Glover on countback. On his home course and with his number one caddie on the bag, Kevin LeBar took second place with thirty-four points. In what looked like becoming a Barry Crocker of a round with only thirteen points on the front nine, Michael Brett was able to string together seven pars on the back to amass twenty-three points and take first place with thirty-six. He also got back in near pin mode taking two with Robby Watts taking the other two.







Several golfers are struggling with a severe dose of flu, Jimmy Carr hasn’t been seen for weeks and Robby Watts, Bil Richardson, and Michael Brett are all suffering the ill effects of what has come to be known as the Dows variant.

Wednesday, August 10th

Green Valley Golf Club

1st Stuart Brown (0) 37 points

2nd Kob Glover (20) 35 points

3rd Raleigh Gosney (19) 35 points

4th Niall Glover (11) 28 points

Near pins Jay Mitchel, Gary Smith, Stuart Brown, & Hubert Stiefenhofer.



A much more pleasant day for golf today with patches of blue sky, a strong at times blew all day keeping temperatures cool. The Green Valley course was in fine condition apart from the greens which were a bit tatty looking, and without grass in places. One view was that they had been cut too close for a recent competition and consequently deteriorated markedly, nevertheless, they were very quick.

On debut with the Bunker Boys and playing off scratch Stuart Brown announced himself with a well-compiled thirty-seven points to take first place. Kob Glover and Raleigh Gosney both finished on thirty-five points and in that order on countback. A measure of how badly everyone else played can be gauged by the fact that fourth place was a full seven strokes back where Niall Glover had the dubious honour of filling the remaining place on the leader board. Even players like Robby Watts, Gary Smith, and Les Cobban were not in the frame. All the near pins were taken with one each to Stuart Brown, Jay Mitchel, Gary Smith, and Hubert Stiefenhofer







Friday, August 12th

Eastern Star Golf Club

1st Gary Smith (10) 34 points

2nd Les Coban (7) 32 points

3rd Stuart Brown (0) 30 points

near pins Kob Glover, Mashie Kaneta, & Kevin LeBar

After years of not visiting Eastern Star its suddenly become the place to be with our third visit in about five weeks. Once again, the course was in fine condition but the greens were like many of late, hard to hold approach shots on the putting surface with anything short staying short,







Scoring was very modest at best with several not playing up to scratch, the strong wind probably played a part. Robbie Watts set a new record for himself putting nine balls in the water, almost equaling Geoff Parker’s ten in Chiang Mai.

Even our low handicappers struggled with Gary Smith taking first place with thirty-four points two ahead of Les Cobban in second place. Newcomer Stuart Brown took third place with thirty points. Kob Glover got back in the near pins taking one with Mashie and Kevin taking the other two

































