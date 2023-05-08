Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report May 1-3-5

Monday, May 1

Emerald Golf Course

1st Raymond Wen (14) 35 points

2nd Billy Shepley (9) 32 points

3rd Michael Brett (16) 32 points

4th Niall Glover (13) 31 points

Near pins, Michael Brett, & Paul Smith X 2.







Yet another holiday in Thailand so holiday pricing of thirteen-fifty in place for our game at Emerald today, quite how they could charge extra for a course in such poor condition is anybody’s guess. Without exaggeration, the course was in the worst state of any course we currently play and is most likely to slip off our playing roster. The greens were simply dreadful and turned putting into a lottery, fairways were bare in many areas, and the less said about bunkers the better, some waterlogged, and others with hard-packed sand.







Newcomer, Raymond Wen overcame all obstacles to take first place with thirty-five points. With a better back nine Billy Shepley edged out Michael Brett on countback, both with thirty-two points, with April golfer of the month Niall Glover taking fourth place with thirty-one points. Paul Smith took two near pins with Michael Brett taking one and one was unclaimed.

We now face a real challenge trying to organise a varied playing roster. Most of the decent courses seem reluctant to return to normal low-season pricing, while the more reasonably priced courses are invariably in poor shape. We aim to provide a good playing experience for our visitors whilst keeping prices in check for our regular resident golfers, something that is increasingly difficult to do.







Wednesday, May 3rd

Pattana B & C Golf Course

1st Raymond Wen (14) 37 points

2nd Paul Smith (3) 35 points

3rd Niall Glover (14) 33 points

4th Craig Dows (4) 33 points

Near pins Alistair Conway, Billey Shepley, Paul Smith, & Michael Brett.

It had to happen sooner or later and today was the first time after weeks of threatening that we had a rain delay, not for too long though. The Pattana course was in very nice condition after the disaster that was Emerald on Monday, if there was a fault it was that the greens were considerably slower than they looked.

In his second last game with us, Raymond Wen went back to back with thirty-seven points taking first place. Paul Smith was two strokes back in second place, with Niall Glover edging out Craig Dows for third place on countback. All the near pins were taken with one each to Alistair Conway in his last game of this trip, Billy Shepley, Paul Smith, and Michael Brett.







A very slow round today with several groups from somewhere we thought we had seen the last of for some time out ahead of us and playing extremely slowly, the scourge of golf (slow play) strikes again.

Friday, May 5

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Mike Smith (19) 38 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (20) 37 points

3rs Peter Bottrell (18) 36 points

4th Paul Smith (3) 36 points

Near pins Paul Smith, Mike Smith, Jack Best X 2.

Another stinking hot day at Pattavia for the last game of the week where the fruit flies were out in masses and as annoying as ever. The course was in fine condition again but the greens presented the usual problem, anything above the hole that didn’t go in was off the green, some argued that the Augusta National greens are the same, unfortunately, the standard of the players was not the same.







Despite the difficulties, some were able to master the course with Mike Smith returning a fine score of thirty-eight points to take first place. One stroke back Jimmy Carr found his form again with a solid thirty-seven points off what can only be described as a very generous handicap of twenty. Peter Bottrell must be enjoying his stay in Pattaya as he scores better every time he plays, today he took third place on countback from Paul Smith, he did however show a little frustration on the sixteenth green where he three-putted on what was one of the easier greens. He was also late to the presentation so the usual penalty applied, he was comforted by the fact everyone enjoyed a drink from him. All the near pins were taken with the Smiths, Paul, and Mike taking one each with Jack Best taking two.







An unusual week is in store next week with seventeen Bunker Boys teeing up in the PSC competition at Pattaya Country Club. This will be something new for the Bunker Boys as we haven’t played the course since before high season and we haven’t played a PSC competition for a long time, hopefully, we can acquit ourselves well and get amongst the prizes as we have a few in good nick at the moment.















